Immigration programs in Hungary

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Residence permit
Residence permit in Hungary
Residence permit in Hungary
Hungary Hungary
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$20,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of starting a business: registration bank account residence permit for the founder Additional services: Search for real estate for office and other purposes for business or for life permitting document…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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