Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces

BZH
Incredible 5-room family apartment!
This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors.
Characteristics:
- Very nice apartment of 110 m2,
- Terrace of 10 m2, open view south-east exposure,
- Very spacious parental suite,
- On the 4th floor, with Shabbat elevator,
- Assistant cellar of about 4 m2.
- 2 underground parking spaces.
Close to the city centre, synagogues, children's parks, access to Highway 4.
A very nice apartment at an exceptional price!
Contact RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Beezrat Hashem Beya'had BeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!
Hadera, Israel
The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" in the sought after residential area of Neve ‘Haim, about 5 minutes drive from the sea, a dream house of 6 + 1 + 1 rooms !!!
Its characteristics:
- 260 m2 on a plot of 400 m2,
- A luxu…