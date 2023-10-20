  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces

Hadera, Israel
from
$637,643
ID: 25252
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Incredible 5-room family apartment! This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors. Characteristics: - Very nice apartment of 110 m2, - Terrace of 10 m2, open view south-east exposure, - Very spacious parental suite, - On the 4th floor, with Shabbat elevator, - Assistant cellar of about 4 m2. - 2 underground parking spaces. Close to the city centre, synagogues, children's parks, access to Highway 4. A very nice apartment at an exceptional price! Contact RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Beezrat Hashem Beya'had BeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

