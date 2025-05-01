Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
397
Canggu
72
Kuta Selatan
65
Ubud District
29
15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
$265,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
location   Secrets – In the heart of Changua   more than 50 popular cafes and restauran…
$259,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
?Современный комплекс премиум апартаментов в в 200м от пляжа Бату Белиг  В комплексе буде…
$180,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$180,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
$112,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
$162,000
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
$190,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$82,300
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
$129,000
2 bedroom apartment in Candidasa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Candidasa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
$250,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/4
$270,000
1 bedroom apartment in Buwit, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Buwit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
$125,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 123/4
$132,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
$70,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$180,000
