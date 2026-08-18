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Apartments for sale in Jimbaran, Indonesia

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11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Built in 2024, this Mediterranean apartment sits in one of Bukit's sharpest coastal addresse…
$119,000
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Apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
Apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Spacious three-bedroom tropical-modern villas set in private gardens near Balangan, a short …
$472,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Built in 2024, this Mediterranean apartment sits in one of Bukit's sharpest coastal addresse…
$119,000
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Built in 2024, this Mediterranean apartment sits in one of Bukit's sharpest coastal addresse…
$119,000
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Close
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Apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
Apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Spacious three-bedroom tropical-modern villas set in private gardens near Balangan, a short …
$472,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2-Bedroom Investment Property Balangan Beach, Bali   350 metres to the beach and popular sur…
$251,198
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
This is a solid off-plan play on Bukit Peninsula. You're locking in $250,200 for a 3BR, 3BA …
$472,500
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3 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
This is a solid off-plan play on Bukit Peninsula. You're locking in $250,200 for a 3BR, 3BA …
$472,500
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Apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
Apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Spacious three-bedroom tropical-modern villas set in private gardens near Balangan, a short …
$472,500
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Close
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3 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
This is a solid off-plan play on Bukit Peninsula. You're locking in $250,200 for a 3BR, 3BA …
$472,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Built in 2024, this Mediterranean apartment sits in one of Bukit's sharpest coastal addresse…
$119,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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