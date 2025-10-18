Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kalimantan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kalimantan, Indonesia

East Kalimantan
17
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
The first family complex on Bali in Badung. 90% of properties have ocean views Apartments ma…
$67,166
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments in a boutique hotel in a large complex near Melasti beach. Complex: 3 autonomous …
$86,357
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 7
A resort complex surrounded by picturesque jungle, 10 minutes from the center of Canggu. The…
$187,107
Monte OnlineMonte Online
2 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
A resort complex surrounded by picturesque jungle, 10 minutes from the center of Canggu. The…
$235,083
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
Hotel complex from the international hotel brand Ramada by Windham We present a unique oppor…
$120,899
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartment complex in Badung. The complex includes 20 apartments of varying sizes. 2 types of…
$76,761
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
2 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The townhouse is located …
$251,873
2 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex designer townhouses in a quiet area of Canggu. VILLA 1BR 75.2 sq.m. VILLA 2BR 125 sq.…
$227,886
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment apartments in a complex 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. T…
$118,173
Property InvestProperty Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 5
Hotel complex from the international hotel brand Ramada by Windham We present a unique oppor…
$89,236
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Special Promotion Hua Hin Starting price at only 36,967.50GBP  Moroccan-Inspired Living i…
$49,273
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Investment apartments in a complex 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. T…
$120,324
Apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Area 48 m²
We open a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of the ocean…
$178,280
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 7
A resort complex surrounded by picturesque jungle, 10 minutes from the center of Canggu. The…
$139,131
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury surfers' apartment on Suluban Beach with ocean views. The apartments are part of a co…
$220,689
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex is a boutique hotel with a functional laptop, located just 200 meters from the o…
$114,183
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 5
A unique apartment hotel on the first coastline. The complex was designed by an eminent Brit…
$253,313
