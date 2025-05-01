Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Indonesia

Bali
397
Lesser Sunda Islands
398
Canggu
72
Kuta Selatan
65
Apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
Apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
View flat 101 m2, 3rd floor in the most luxurious royal hotel in Bali. First line from the …
$460,000
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
The unique complex of apartments is located in the very center of the cultural and natural c…
$96,435
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Стартовали продажи нового комплекса от надежного застройщика с 10-летним опытом и подтвержде…
$114,900
Apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Plunge in the atmosphere of one of the most popular coastal regions of Bali — Berava. The …
$163,124
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
located on the picturesque cliff of the complex   offers a unique space that combines comfor…
$94,235
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
An exclusive complex of 27 apartments located in the heart of the jungle of Ubud on Bali. …
$82,812
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The complex, located on the first line by the ocean in an elite area of ​​Bali, is an ideal …
$190,372
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A complex of apartments in your oasis of tranquility and luxury just a few steps from the oc…
$94,235
Apartment in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Apartment
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Clarify promotional offers !!
$205,494
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
just residence - this is a closed complex of apartments created for those who are looking fo…
$118,000
1 room apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Apartments with a terrace. 30% down payment with 7 installments. Long-term lease 28+30…
$163,500
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 41 m²
Apart-hotel of the concept of 5-grades of premium class. Located in Bali's top-collection: C…
$148,159
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious area of ​​Melasti, 5 minutes from the beach, which…
$79,100
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 58 m²
An exclusive residential complex located in the most prestigious area of ​​Bali — Changa (Be…
$203,566
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$88,900
1 bedroom apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud. Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 1…
$285,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$224,603
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a legendary complex in Bali, which has become a symbol of innovation and excel…
$106,252
1 bedroom apartment in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale are one bedroom luxury apartments with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turq…
$192,581
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 60 m²
A complex of designer apartments in the heart of Canggu.Canggu is the pearl of the tourist p…
$201,361
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 49 m²
a premium complex of 26 apartments and 5 villas in the & nbsp area; cangu, Bali. A unique …
$141,828
Apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 81 m²
A unique project with the world's longest roof pool in the world – 190 meters.   in the best…
$382,265
3 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$393,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-…
$190,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 41 m²
The residential complex is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Bali — Berawa, C…
$142,780
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
The new apartment complex is not only a cozy home, but also a promising investment with high…
$76,330
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
Discover a complex of apartments, the perfect combination of modern design and natural beaut…
$185,614
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential …
$203,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
A complex of 95 apartments in Chanhu (Chemagi), located only 60 meters from the ocean - two …
$88,202
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential apartments one minute from the beach. Down payment - 50%. ROI 20.66%, payback…
$175,000
