Repatriation in Poland

About the program

Repatriation means the return of people with Polish origin to their home country, and it is one of the ways to obtain Polish citizenship. Only people who do not have Polish citizenship and wish to move to Poland permanently have this right.

The Law on Repatriation provides this opportunity for those individuals, or their descendants, who, due to deportation, exile or other persecution on ethnic or political grounds, were unable to return to their homeland.

A repatriate is a person who arrived to the Republic of Poland on the basis of a national visa for repatriation with the intention of permanent residence.