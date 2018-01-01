Repatriation in Poland

Repatriation means the return of people with Polish origin to their home country, and it is one of the ways to obtain Polish citizenship. Only people who do not have Polish citizenship and wish to move to Poland permanently have this right.
The Law on Repatriation provides this opportunity for those individuals, or their descendants, who, due to deportation, exile or other persecution on ethnic or political grounds, were unable to return to their homeland.
A repatriate is a person who arrived to the Republic of Poland on the basis of a national visa for repatriation with the intention of permanent residence.
All EU/Shengen countries.
The incidence of repatriation.
Repatriation refers to those individuals who, on January 1, 2001, had permanent residence on the present-day territory of:
The condition concerning Polish nationality is considered fulfilled if at least one of the applicant's parents or grandparents or two great-grandparents were representatives of the Polish nation.
The proof of Polish origin can be documents issued by the Polish state or church authorities or the authorities of the former USSR referring to the applicant or his parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, in particular: