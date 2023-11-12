Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€950,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,05M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€900,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
