Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Makri
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Makri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$708,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go