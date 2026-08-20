Cottages for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

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Cottages in Nea Makri, Greece

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18 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 430 m²
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consi…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
Area 430 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$926,856
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$755,463
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 545 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 545 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one storeroom…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
Area 260 m²
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The buil…
$599,631
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
------------------------------------------ Three-Level Detached House 136 sq.m. Near t…
$418,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$571,282
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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