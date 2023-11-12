Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Makri
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
€320,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 545 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one storero…
€600,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€320,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€420,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
€680,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
€785,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€370,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
€670,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€370,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€260,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€390,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€410,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€600,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€450,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€380,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,50M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€300,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir