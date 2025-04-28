Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/5
- 26sqm apartment in the center of the city of Loutraki. - With only 26 square meters, this…
$71,693
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Korinthia: Loutraki-Perachora 31 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 B…
$86,491
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go