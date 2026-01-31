Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Wettin Lobejun, Germany

1 property total found
91,000 m² Industrial Site near Leipzig – For Sale with Leaseback Option in Wettin Lobejun, Germany
91,000 m² Industrial Site near Leipzig – For Sale with Leaseback Option
Wettin Lobejun, Germany
Area 91 000 m²
Investment Overview This industrial and logistics property offers a total site size of appro…
$12,02M
VAT
Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Română
