Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Wetteraukreis
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Wetteraukreis, Germany

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Selters, Germany
5 bedroom house
Selters, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Immobilien & BAUTRGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYMOREFAMILIES IN CENTRAL LAGEOBJ…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 9 bedrooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful country house with a fireplace in French style in a quiet and quiet suburb of Fran…
$2,90M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Buches, Germany
7 bedroom house
Buches, Germany
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Real Estate & BAUTRÄGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYNEUBAUPROJECTS IN CENTRAL LAG…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
NicoleNicole
Villa 9 rooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful country house with a fireplace in the French style in a quiet suburb of Frankfurt …
$2,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Wetteraukreis, Germany

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go