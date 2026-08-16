Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Wetteraukreis
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wetteraukreis, Germany

;
houses
4
4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Selters, Germany
5 bedroom house
Selters, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Immobilien & BAUTRGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYMOREFAMILIES IN CENTRAL LAGEOBJ…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
7 bedroom house in Buches, Germany
7 bedroom house
Buches, Germany
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Real Estate & BAUTRÄGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYNEUBAUPROJECTS IN CENTRAL LAG…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 9 rooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 rooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 9 bedrooms in Bad Vilbel, Germany
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bad Vilbel, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house with a French-style fireplace in a calm and quiet suburb of Frankf…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Wetteraukreis, Germany

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go