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Townhouses in Berlin, Germany

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4 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Berlin, Germany
3 room townhouse
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3 rooms Details on request.
$1,65M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room townhouse in Berlin, Germany
3 room townhouse
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in a new building in 10119 Berlin. The house has 2 floors and 3 rooms.…
$1,53M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
House (Townhouse) with a terrace, balcony, parking space in front of the house and its own s…
$1,98M
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
House (Townhouse) with a terrace, balcony, parking space in front of the house and its own s…
$1,80M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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