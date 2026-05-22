Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Sundern
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sundern, Germany

;
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Recklinghausen Sauerland, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Recklinghausen Sauerland, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
A cozy apartment in the heart of Recklinghausen is a great investment! This bright and comfo…
$111,991
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go