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Residential properties for sale in Stavenhagen, Germany

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2 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Ivenack, Germany
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Ivenack, Germany
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 2
One of the last, preserved GERMANY of the country:GODDIN estate manager with 7,000 (or up to…
$194,321
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Zettemin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Zettemin, Germany
Rooms 135
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 4
- Last house in D. in semi-rigid construction!“Unique GUTSHAUS in semicircular shape near Mü…
$850,849
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Properties features in Stavenhagen, Germany

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