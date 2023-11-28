Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Starnberg, Germany

1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony in Starnberg, Germany
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony
Starnberg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxurious equipment, a garden and a swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in …
€10,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Mir