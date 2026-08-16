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Residential properties for sale in Stadteregion Aachen, Germany

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3 properties total found
Cottage 10 rooms in Wurselen, Germany
Cottage 10 rooms
Wurselen, Germany
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
Full description: The cottage house is located near the city of Würselen, 10 km from the city center
$1,74M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Aachen, Germany
3 room apartment
Aachen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Apartment in Germany at 52080 Aachen, 74 m2
$170,406
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
5 room house in Herzogenrath, Germany
5 room house
Herzogenrath, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in 52134 Herzogenrath Year of construction - 2022 Living area - 195 sq.…
$506,198
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