Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Klocksin, Germany
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Klocksin, Germany
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 4
offered here for purchase: good-preserved, expansion & auml, 4-storey memory
$296,964
Castle 10 bedrooms in Klocksin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Klocksin, Germany
Rooms 200
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 7 500 m²
Number of floors 3
one of the great; best-preserved estate systems in the country; 8 of 10 born and 4.8 hectare…
$2,03M
Properties features in Seenlandschaft Waren, Germany

