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Investment property in Rodgau, Germany

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2 properties total found
Investment 4 500 m² in Rodgau, Germany
Investment 4 500 m²
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
$6,11M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 4 500 m² in Rodgau, Germany
Investment 4 500 m²
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt on Main. Cu…
$6,16M
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