Shops for sale in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

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Stores in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

;
сommercial properties
11
2 properties total found
Shop 3 000 m² in 11, Germany
Shop 3 000 m²
11, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
The REWE supermarket and the DM drogue store in the federal state of Reynalad-Pfalz- in the …
$15,44M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 3 000 m² in Mommenheim, Germany
Shop 3 000 m²
Mommenheim, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
Supermarket REWE and c drogeria store DM in the federal state of Rheinlad-Palatinate in the …
$15,57M
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