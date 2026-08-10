Condos for sale in Region Hannover, Germany

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Condos in Region Hannover, Germany

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2 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Region Hannover, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Region Hannover, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The offered 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new bu…
$584,218
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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Condo 2 rooms in Hanover, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in an attractive quarter of Hannover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$464,181
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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