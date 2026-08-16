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Residential properties for sale in Pirmasens, Germany

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2 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Pirmasens, Germany
6 bedroom house
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
EFH DHH for sale in Pirmasens!Very good condition! Top location!66955 PirmasensSupplier:IMMO…
$285,932
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2 bedroom house in Pirmasens, Germany
2 bedroom house
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We are offering two new building projects in 66955 Pirmasens.Property descriptionThe offer i…
$627,140
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