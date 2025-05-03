Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Papenburg
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Papenburg, Germany

1 property total found
House in Papenburg, Germany
House
Papenburg, Germany
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a plot of land of 1072 m2 with a built house of 170 m2 in 26871 Papenburg There …
$376,956
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go