Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Offenbach am Main
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Offenbach am Main, Germany

Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 3 rooms with parking in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
€505,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Offenbach am Main, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir