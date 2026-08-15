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Residential properties for sale in Offenbach am Main, Germany

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Offenbach am Main, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with a garden and spacious terraces and loggias, …
$586,765
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Condo 3 rooms in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
$545,143
Leave a request
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