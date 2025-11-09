Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Moers
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Moers, Germany

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Moers, Germany
4 bedroom house
Moers, Germany
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 6 482 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Family Home with Pool House, Natural Swimming Pond and Over 6,483 m² of Land Fo…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Moers, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go