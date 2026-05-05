Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Monchengladbach
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Monchengladbach, Germany

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Price: 210.000 € for this price you get a house of 3 apartments of 3 rooms!! What could be b…
$244,404
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Monchengladbach, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go