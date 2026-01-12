Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marl, Germany

3 bedroom apartment in Marl, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Marl, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8
Bright apartment in the center of Marly - ready to move in! For sale is a well-maintained …
$113,150
Agency
ELEMENTA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
