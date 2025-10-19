Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Mannheim
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Mannheim, Germany

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 2 400 m² in Mannheim, Germany
Office 2 400 m²
Mannheim, Germany
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial building ( ) shopping and office space with long-term rental agreements on one of…
$16,56M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go