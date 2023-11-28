Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Lower Saxony
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

Condo To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 2 rooms in Velber, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Condo 3 rooms in Oerie, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Oerie, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new b…
€500,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de

Properties features in Lower Saxony, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir