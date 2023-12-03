Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Leipzig

Commercial real estate in Leipzig, Germany

2 properties total found
Commercial in Leipzig, Germany
Commercial
Leipzig, Germany
Area 2 480 m²
€3,20M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Leipzig, Germany
Commercial
Leipzig, Germany
Area 1 674 m²
Rental income per year: 197,000 €Income per month: 16 417 €Land: 9895 sq. M. mYear Built: 18…
€9,50M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir