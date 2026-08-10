Studios for Sale in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

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Studios in Landkreis Munchen, Germany

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Eglfing, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Eglfing, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$662,289
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Grunwalder Forst, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Grunwalder Forst, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbing…
$499,622
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