Studios for Sale in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

1 room studio apartment in Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
€430,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Haar, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
€570,000
