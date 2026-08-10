Hotels for sale in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Landkreis Munchen, Germany

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2 properties total found
Hotel in Kirchheim bei Munchen, Germany
Hotel
Kirchheim bei Munchen, Germany
Bedrooms 270
New hotel in Munich with a lease agreement - 20 years. Number of rooms: 270Year of construct…
$68,55M
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Hotel in Kirchheim bei Munchen, Germany
Hotel
Kirchheim bei Munchen, Germany
Rooms 270
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
$63,69M
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