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Residential properties for sale in Krefeld, Germany

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krefeld, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
A promising project for the construction of 1-2 apartments in the attic of a building is for…
$69,772
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3 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
3 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale in 47798 Krefeld Large well-maintained flat of 72 m2 on the 2nd floor …
$141,255
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4 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
4 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
House built in 1958 in Cracau, 47799 Krefeld3 OG floor4 roomsgas heatingSubject well maintai…
$173,683
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Atalanta
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