Houses for sale in Herne, Germany

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Herne, Germany
5 bedroom house
Herne, Germany
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential building with 2 apartments and an office space in Herne-Vanne For sale is a spac…
$452,699
Properties features in Herne, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
