Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Hamburg
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Hamburg, Germany

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 7 rooms with parking, with balcony in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 rooms with parking, with balcony
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic real estate is a new three-story townhouse in the elite area of Hamburg. Number of b…
€6,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Hamburg, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir