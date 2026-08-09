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Townhouses in Hamburg, Germany

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Townhouse 7 rooms in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious property - a new three-story townhouse in an elite area of ​​Hamburg. Number of…
$8,06M
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Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Hamburg, Germany
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury property is a new three-storey townhouse in an elite district of Hamburg.Number of ba…
$8,12M
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