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Apartment buildings in Hamburg, Germany

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Revenue house 980 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Revenue house 980 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 20 residential units, r…
$5,42M
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Revenue house 980 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Revenue house 980 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment apartment building with a plot with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 2…
$5,46M
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