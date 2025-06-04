Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hagen, Germany

2 properties total found
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Hagen, Germany
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Hagen, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 690 m²
in the house 10 apartments + 1 apartment in the annex - all profitable rentedThere are 10 ga…
$789,569
2 bedroom apartment in Hagen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Hagen, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
House well maintained!Good location in the heart of the city and in the area.(Nearby the ped…
$74,380
Properties features in Hagen, Germany

