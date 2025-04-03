Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Gruenwalder Forst
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Gruenwalder Forst, Germany

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Gruenwalder Forst, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Gruenwalder Forst, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in good condition in the central area of ​​Munich. Individual plumbing in …
$464,181
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gruenwalder Forst, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes