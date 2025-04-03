Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gruenwalder Forst, Germany

1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Gruenwalder Forst, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Gruenwalder Forst, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in good condition in the central area of ​​Munich. Individual plumbing in …
$464,181
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Properties features in Gruenwalder Forst, Germany

