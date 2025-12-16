Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Freiburg im Breisgau
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
3 room apartment
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The owner…
$390,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
3 room apartment
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-maintained apartment building. Th…
$464,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go