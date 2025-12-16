Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
3 room apartment
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The owner…
$390,723
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
3 room apartment
Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-maintained apartment building. Th…
$464,202
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
