Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Frankfurt Oder

Residential properties for sale in Frankfurt Oder, Germany

1 property total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Frankfurt Oder, Germany
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Frankfurt Oder, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/8
€112,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilienmakler Pavel Evlakhov
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+4915730834142 derbestemakler@gmail.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir