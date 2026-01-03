Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Essen
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Essen, Germany

2 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Modern 3-room apartment with a balcony and a garage in Essen-Steele 205.000 € + 3.57% 45276 …
$240,176
Agency
ELEMENTA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
