Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Dortmund
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Dortmund, Germany

сommercial property
6
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 6 300 m² in Dortmund, Germany
Investment 6 300 m²
Dortmund, Germany
Area 6 300 m²
Investment in a new modern Residence and care center for the elderly  with a long-term contr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go