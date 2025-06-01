Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Dessau
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Dessau, Germany

Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 1 450 m² in Dessau, Germany
Investment 1 450 m²
Dessau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
$4,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 1 450 m² in Dessau, Germany
Investment 1 450 m²
Dessau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices (urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiotherap…
$4,67M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go