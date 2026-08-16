Shops for sale in Darmstadt, Germany

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Stores in Darmstadt, Germany

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сommercial properties
3
2 properties total found
Shop 2 000 m² in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop 2 000 m²
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
Shopping center with a NETTO supermarket and other chain stores with long-term contracts in …
$6,92M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 2 000 m² in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop 2 000 m²
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
Shopping center with NETTO supermarket and other chain stores with long contracts in the sub…
$6,97M
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