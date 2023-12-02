Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Brandenburg
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Brandenburg, Germany

сommercial property
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with elevator, with basement in Brandenburg, Germany
Hotel with elevator, with basement
Brandenburg, Germany
Area 9 500 m²
Germany Federal Land Brandenburg Castle Hotel 4 **** Awesome hotel-castle 4 **** just 1 hour…
€5,20M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir